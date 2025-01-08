Amid the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 15-game winning streak, Chet Holmgren, amid injury, joined them for their four-game road trip, starting against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The Cavs are hosting the Thunder while Holmgren takes a significant step toward recovery with his injury rehab.

Holmgren hasn’t seen the floor after suffering a rare hip injury 10 games into the 2024-25 campaign. However, that changed during the Thunder shootaround, per the Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“Chet Holmgren made the trip with the Thunder. He’s going through some movement drills on the court as we leave today’s shootaround,” Lorenzi reported.

This is an encouraging Thunder update on Holmgren’s injury. He’s been with his teammates over the past few weeks, but it hasn’t worked out much with the team until now. While there’s no timetable set for his return, it’s undoubtedly a step in the right direction. Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein has filled in nicely in head coach Mark Daigneault’s starting lineup.

But he hasn’t shared the floor with Holmgren once, as Hartenstein’s Thunder debut was delayed due to a left hand injury. Then Holmgren suffered his injury before Chet’s return. Since Holmgren’s first game, Oklahoma City is 18-2.

Lu Dort’s honest admission after guarding Jaylen Brown

Thunder veteran guard Lu Dort defended Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown in the second half of a 105-92 win. After scoring 21 first-half points, Brown went scoreless, finishing 0-for-7, while the Thunder held the champions to 17 second-half points.

After the win, Dort said he had decided to switch with Cason Wallace.

“I kind of did it on my own, honestly,” Dort said. “He had it going. We were switching anyways, and then I was like, let me start on him. We have so many great defenders, and we were switching anyway. But just me starting on him, being a little more physical, that was my approach. He had the second half that he had, but that was my approach going into it.”

For Dort, the Thunder’s physicality got the best of the Celtics.

“Felt like we just had to be a little more physical compared to the first half,” Dort said. “We went small-ball a little bit. It kind of helped. But we just had to compete and be a little more physical. That was it. Too comfortable in the first half, and we just turned the energy up in the second half. It worked out for us.”

The Thunder can extend their winning streak to 16 on Wednesday.