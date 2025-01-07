ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to the Midwest to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Thunder-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Cavaliers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder play some of the best defense in the NBA. The Thunder allow the fewest points in the NBA at just 103.0 points per game. They also hold opponents to the lowest field goal percentage in the NBA at just 42.6 percent, and the lowest three-point percentage at 32.7 percent. They also foul the right players when they need to as teams have the second-lowest free throw percentage against them. The Cavaliers are going to be one of their toughest matchups, so the Thunder will have to be at their best. If they can keep playing solid defense, they will be able to win this game.

Oklahoma City is 11th in the NBA in points per game. They score 115.1 points per game, and they 11th in the NBA inn field goal percentage. They win games because of their ability to defend, but they can do some damage on the offensive side of the court. When the Thunder reach 110 points this season, they are 17-4. If they can hit that mark again, they will be able to win this game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the key player for Oklahoma City. He scores 31.3 points per game on 52.4 percent shooting. He also grabs 5.6 rebounds per game while dishing out 6.1 assists. In the past five games, SGA has put up 35, 40, 29, 33, and 33 points. He has been on a hot streak all season, and that should continue Wednesday night.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. They score the second-most points per game at 122.5 points, and they are the only team to have a field goal over 50 percent. They are also the only team to have a three-point percentage over 38 percent, and they shoot 40.4 percent. The Cavaliers do a fantastic job scoring, and they will have to do that against an incredible defensive team Wednesday night.

Cleveland also does a pretty good job defensively. In their last 10 games, all wins by the way, the Cavaliers have scored 125.2 points per game. They are shooting 49.5 percent from the field, and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc during their 10-game win streak. In theory, the Cavaliers just have to get 115 points to win this game. When they reach that mark this season, they are 25-2. If the Cavaliers can keep up their scoring during this win streak, they will be able to win this game.

Final Thunder-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Thunder have won 15 in a row, the Cavaliers have won 10 in a row. Something has to give Wednesday night. it is going to be very tough for either team to get the edge. For this game, though, I think the Cavaliers will continue their win streak. With the spread low, I am going to take the Cavaliers to cover Wednesday night.

Final Thunder-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -2.5 (-110)