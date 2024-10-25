In an effort dominant enough to convince Charles Barkley to crown the Oklahoma City Thunder “World Champions,” the Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 102-87 in their season opener. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge, finishing with 28 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, but Thunder big man Chet Holmgren had a historic performance. He wasn’t shy in celebrating with Wing Stop’s lemon pepper wings during his postgame media availability.

Holmgren’s double-double (25 points, 14 rebounds) with five assists, four blocks, and two steals undoubtedly stole the show. With the bag of Wing Stop next to him, Holmgren was asked if he had an endorsement deal with the famous chicken wing franchise, per Oklahoman Sports’ Joel Lorenzi.

“I just really enjoy my lemon peppers,” Holmgren replied.

Holmgren’s productive stat line made franchise history. He became the first Thunder player to register 25+ points, 14+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 4+ blocks, and 2+ steals in a single game. It served as a memorable start to a sophomore season for the third-year big man, who missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury before playing all last season.

Thunder's Chet Holmgren's efficient shooting allowed him to finish 11-for-18 from the floor and outshined Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who was contained to 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting and three turnovers in the 15-point loss.

Charles Barkley compares Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Kawhi Leonard

While some believe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is en route to his first Most Valuable Player award this season, TNT analyst and Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley compared Gilgeous-Alexander to Kawhi Leonard. Barkley sees similarities in how SGA controls the game’s tempo, mastering a skill that only a handful of superstars have been known for over the past decade.

Barkley considers Gilgeous-Alexander to be one of the best players in the world on the cusp of entering top-5 territory.

“I think he’s one of the 5 or 7 best players in the world,” Barkley said. “He is so smooth. He kind of reminds me of Kawhi Leonard in his prime to be honest with you, he never rushes, he goes at his own pace the entire time.”

After predicting they’ll win a championship in 2025, Barkley is undoubtedly all-in on the Thunder this season. Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren have a lot to do with that. But when you factor in their auxiliary players, such as third-year forward Jalen Williams, who’s shown flashes of All-Star potential, and defensive stalwarts in Lu Dort and All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso, that’s what makes the Thunder a legitimate threat to win a championship.