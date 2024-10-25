Another NBA season means another avalanche of sports takes from all the usual suspects. This time, it's from Charles Barkley comparing Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Los Angeles Clippers swingman Kawhi Leonard as the final season of Inside the NBA commenced on Thursday. Sir Charles made his comments while watching the Thunder dispose of the Denver Nuggets 102-87, spoiling the debut of new signing Russell Westbrook.

“I think he's one of the 5 or 7 best players in the world,” Barkley said, via NBA writer Tomer Azarly on X, formerly Twitter. “He is so smooth. He kind of reminds me of Kawhi Leonard in his prime to be honest with you, he never rushes, he goes at his own pace the entire time.”

The Thunder star's superstar comparisons

True enough, SGA's game is smooth and fluid, and he can get to his spots seemingly whenever he chooses without letting the defense speed him up or slow him down.

Moreover, like prime Kawhi, SGA also thrives in the mid-range and in the restricted area, comfortable taking contested middy jumpshots and tough layups at the rim. However, he doesn't have Leonard's strength that gives him a reliable post-up game that ends with a smooth fadeaway jumper or a decisive move to the hoop.

Likewise, Charles Barkley comparing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Kawhi Leonard might fall off when talking about the Thunder star's defensive abilities.

While SGA is a solid defender, his expertise is in getting steals, as he averaged 2.3 steals a game last season. In his prime, Kawhi excelled in single coverage, picking up the opponent's best player at halfcourt and oftentimes even stopping them or making them take ill-advised shots.

SGA can defend the ball-handler, but primary on-ball defensive duties for the Thunder rests on Luguentz Dort's shoulders, allowing Alexander to dart in from the weak side to gamble on a steal.

Still, the Thunder star is the bonafide go-to guy and MVP candidate for the team, like Leonard was for the Spurs, Raptors, and Clippers. However, Kawhi's nagging injury issues have caused him to miss more and more games every season.

Moreover, these injuries forced Leonard to pull out of the Olympics this year. As the 2025 season started, even a former Clippers trainer filed a lawsuit against the Clippers, alleging “unsafe and illegal treatment” from the team's medical staff.

Title hopes

The one thing separating SGA from Kawhi Leonard is the latter's championship pedigree. For one thing, the two-time NBA champion has won titles, both as a third option and the main guy, for the Spurs and the Raptors.

If SGA can lead the Thunder, who are now in the best position to make a Finals run, to the top of the mountain, then perhaps Sir Charles' comparisons can hold more water.