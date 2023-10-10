NBA preseason may not bring the most exciting basketball ever, but the Monday night clash between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder was as must-watch as a preseason game can get. With the Spurs and Thunder boasting the services of unicorns such as Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, respectively, fans were bound to witness some jaw-dropping feats of athleticism and skill, particularly at their size. (Wembanyama is 7'4, Holmgren is 7'0, yet both can move and handle the rock like guards.)

Both Wembanyama and Holmgren flashed the parts of their games that make them such terrors for opponents to deal with. The Spurs rookie had multiple impressive defensive plays, including a swipedown and a breakaway for an open transition dunk, while the Thunder youngster had a gorgeous and-one layup as the pick-and-roll ballhandler.

Given how young these two are, this could be a matchup that ends up defining the league in the late 2020s. And to Chet Holmgren's credit, he more than relishes the opportunity to square off against Victor Wembanyama.

“It's really cool to see players from across the world be connected to the NBA. And I plan to play a long time, I'm sure he does too so there'll be no choice but to go back and forth so I'm excited,” Holmgren said in his postgame presser following the Thunder's 122-121 preseason win over the Spurs, via Rylan Stiles of Thunderous Intentions.

Chet Holmgren on if he feels he and Victor Wembanyama went at each other but said they both did a good job of keeping it Spurs vs Thunder not the Chet vs Vic show pic.twitter.com/6BwRv8NQHy — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) October 10, 2023

Nevertheless, Chet Holmgren acknowledged that basketball is a team sport, and that as riveting a matchup against Victor Wembanyama is, both the Thunder and the Spurs were able to avoid the pitfall of devolving into one-on-one basketball.

“That's something that you can really get baited into. It tends to happen to young players sometimes. But I feel like Vic and myself did a really good job of understanding that it's not the Chet versus Vic show. This is the Thunder versus Spurs,” Holmgren added.

Both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren ended up leading their teams in scoring anyway, so that should be a good sign for their development. Simply put, a matchup between the Spurs and the Thunder should be something fans look out for, with the next battle between those two sides coming on November 14.