Ahead of the San Antonio Spurs-Oklahoma City Thunder preseason game on Monday, Victor Wembanyama offered some high praises for a player he would likely be compared with in the 2023-24 season and, perhaps, much of their careers: Chet Holmgren.

Wembanyama-versus-Holmgren is brewing to be the next big rivalry in the NBA since they are players of the same mold. While Holmgren came into the league one year earlier than Wemby, the Thunder big man is also entering his rookie season after sustaining a Lisfranc injury prior to the 2022-23 campaign.

When asked about his match-up with Holmgren, however, Wembanyama had nothing but high praises for his fellow rookie. He even went as far as to saying that Holmgren is one of the “great players of this generation.”

“He's a really good player. I played against him once, a couple of years back. He's part of the great players of this generation,” Wembanyama shared, referring to Holmgren and their previous meeting in the FIBA U19 back in 2021.

It will definitely be intriguing to see how Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren will fare against each other over 800 days since their last meeting. Both are much improved now compared to their time in the U19, with Holmgren getting some much-needed pro experience in France and Holmgren having one year of NBA training under his belt.

Of course fans shouldn't read too much into one preseason game, though it'll be great to see if the two can showcase–even for brief moments–why they could be the future of the league.