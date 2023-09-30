The Oklahoma City Thunder and their fanbase were extremely excited to see what their squad would look like with Chet Holmgren in 2022-23. But unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle when trying to block LeBron James. Thankfully though, the big man is ready to roll in 2023-24, adding another element to an already talented Thunder team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Holmgren got brutally honest on how difficult certain moments were in his recovery.

Via NBA.com:

“When I was really in the thick of it, waking up from surgery and stuff, I just tried to keep an understanding that this is one of the bumps in the road you have to go over,” he said. “Obviously you don’t want it to be there, but there’s no going around it. Nobody else could factor in my effort, so I just tried to lead with as much effort as possible and find every possible way to come back and be better from it.

“One way or another, I saw myself getting to this point,” he says. “Some of the toughest days and some of the hardest parts of the rehab process, I just understood if I keep waking up each morning doing what I need to do, this point will come. It’s just going to be a matter of time. Looking back, it went so quick, but looking forward, it seemed so far away.”

Chet Holmgren ended up having Lifransc surgery. In other words, a procedure on the foot. There was already lots of criticism surrounding Holmgren, claiming he's too slender and light to really succeed and bang with big NBA bodies. That setback just played into the chatter.

But, he's not the first future star to miss his rookie season due to injury. Ben Simmons didn't play in Year 1 because of health issues (not exactly a star anymore though) and Blake Griffin was also sidelined with a knee injury in his rookie campaign.

Holmgren has the opportunity to prove all the doubters wrong this season and he's certainly surrounded with a talented core of players who will do all they can to help succeed.

Who knows, Chet Holmgren may even be a contender for Rookie of the Year.