Nasty move by Chet Holmgren.

Rudy Gobert is one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the NBA, but that didn't seem to matter for Oklahoma City Thunder rookie phenom Chet Holmgren when he toyed with the Minnesota Timberwolves big man's defense during one moment in the first half of Tuesday night's game between the two Western Conference contenders.

Chet Holmgren went for the 2-handed HAMMER on the Timberwolves 💥pic.twitter.com/Ge0RHe1fwL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2023

That's just a cerebral and skillful move by the Thunder's youngster. He knew Gobert was less effective as a defender on the perimeter, so he used his quickness, mobility, and threat as an outside shooter to leave the Timberwolves center behind. That was also a great use of the pump fake and a simple give-and-go play with shooting guard Josh Giddey.

The moment Gobert committed his body in the air, it was already a sure bucket for Holmgren, who finished the play with a two-handed dunk. Karl-Anthony Towns was also a little slow as a help defender, but he was also keeping an eye on an OKC shooter positioned deep right.

Holmgren isn't just one of the best rookies this season; he's one of the top players in the league right now. He walked into the court Tuesday with season averages of 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from deep. He is also a terrific defensive weapon for the Thunder, as he's swatting away 2.7 shots per contest. There is still so much room for Holmgren to grow, making his future in the league one of the brightest among the NBA's young stars.