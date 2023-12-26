The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Oklahoma City Thunder as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves go on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Timberwolves are the best team in the Western Conference right now. They are 22-6, and they have won eight of their last 10 games. Minnesota has already beaten the Thunder this season, but that was a home game. In that game, the Timberwolves walked away with a 106-103 dub. Anthony Edwards scored 21 points while both Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double. Minnesota had 43 points off bench, which was lad by Naz Reid's 17. As a team, the Timberwolves shot 42.4 percent from three in the win. For Tuesday's game, Towns is questionable with a knee injury.

The Thunder are 18-9 this season, and are looking very good. Oklahoma City has won seven of their last 10 games, and they sit third in the Western Conference. In their loss against the Timberwolves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 32 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Chet Holmgren had 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. The Thunder, however, shot just 41.1 percent from the field as a team in the loss. Jalen Williams is questionable with an illness for this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Thunder Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2 (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -2 (-112)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread



The Timberwolves have been good this season, and a lot of their success can be attributed to their defensive play. The Timberwolves allow just 106.6 points per game, which is the best in the NBA. Teams have the second-worst field goal percentage, third-worst three-point percentage, second-fewest rebounds, and fourth-fewest assists against the Timberwolves this season. Minnesota does a great job creating pressure, and forcing mistakes from the other team. They need to continue that in this game.

In their first meeting with Oklahoma City, the Thunder put up just 103 points. The Timberwolves have given up less than 110 points in 18 of their 28 games this season. In those games, Minnesota has a record 17-1. Giving up less than 110 is their best bet to cover the spread, and there is a great chance for them to do just that in this game. Minnesota is 14-1 when allowing less than 105 points. They play very good defense, and making sure the Thunder do not get to 110 is their best chance.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City can always count on Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the team. However, the Thunder need other people to step up in this game. Minnesota is okay with SGA beating them, so there are other players on the Thunder that need to contribute. Chet Holmgren is one of those players. He had a pretty good game the first time around, and he needs to again here. The Timberwolves are a large team, so Holmgren has his work cut out for him. If he plays well with SGA, the Thunder will cover.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. However, I like the Timberwolves to play well, and cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves +2 (-108), under 228 (-110)