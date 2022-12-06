By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Chet Holmgren’s performances during Summer League became cause for so much intrigue given his potential to be such an incredible two-way force. However, Holmgren ended up suffering a Lisfranc injury during a Pro-Am game against LeBron James, delaying his debut for the Oklahoma City Thunder for at least a season. But Thunder fans need not worry, as it appears as if Holmgren is progressing just fine in his recovery process.

According to Nick Crain of Forbes, Chet Holmgren underwent a secondary surgery, not to make further repairs to his injured foot, but to “remove hardware from his initial Lisfranc procedure in August.”

For the uninitiated, the injury Holmgren suffered is that of the ligaments connecting the metatarsal bones (toe bones) and the tarsal bones (bone on the foot arch). The damage to the ligaments causes a dislocation of the metatarsal bone, which prevents the Thunder center from bearing weight on the injured foot. Holmgren went through a procedure back in August wherein plates and screws were inserted into his foot while his bones and connective tissues heal.

Still, it doesn’t seem like Chet Holmgren’s timetable for return will be affected at all by this secondary procedure. This only indicates that the 7’0 center hasn’t suffered any setbacks in his road back to action on the court and that he is right back on track for an eventual return next season.

Hopefully for the Thunder, who drafted Holmgren second overall in this year’s draft, their prized prospect makes a full recovery given the instrumental part he’s expected to play in lifting Oklahoma City out of the league’s dregs.