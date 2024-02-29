Back when the Los Angeles Clippers made the Chris Paul trade with the Houston Rockets, it was known that the Rockets were Paul's preferred destination. Chris Paul spent only two seasons with the Rockets before they traded him in the 2017 offseason to the Oklahoma City Thunder. On a recent appearance on Dwyane Wade's podcast, “The Why with Dwyane Wade,” a co-production of iHeartPodcasts and Wade's 59th & Prairie Entertainment, Paul made the claim that former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey promised he wouldn't trade Paul to the Thunder.
“I go over to the gym and Daryl calls me. . .He said, ‘I was just calling you to make sure you didn't wanna go to OKC.' I was like, ‘No, why I done moved 15 people to Houston.' And he was like, ‘Okay I just making sure.' He was like I would never trade you somewhere you didn't want to go because you chose to come to us from the Clippers,” Paul said. “I'm at the house chilling. . .next thing you know [the alert] said that I was getting traded [to OKC]. And then my phone started ringing and it was Daryl calling.”
Chris Paul went on to say that he asked Daryl Morey about their previous conversation and promise that he wouldn't make a trade with the Thunder. Morey replied that was true but before he could explain, Paul cut him off.
Paul actually had a solid season for the Thunder, helping lead them to the playoffs in the 2020 bubble. The Thunder would end up trading him to the Phoenix Suns during the offseason. He's now playing with the Golden State Warriors.