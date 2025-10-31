OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time since the announcement of Nikola Topic's testicular cancer diagnosis, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed the guard's health during his media availability. Before facing the Washington Wizards, Daigneault took the time to discuss the kind of person Topic is.

Daigneault believes Topic couldn't be in a better environment to handle such a health scare.

“He’s doing great given the circumstances, which is unsurprising. Sam mentioned it today, but there’s no one at 20 years old, more equipped with the maturity, discipline, and toughness to handle a situation like this than he is. Our locker, there's no locker room that I believe is more equipped to encourage and support someone through something like this than our locker room.

“We've got his back. He knows that. He's around. He's been around. He'll continue to be around, and everybody will do the best they can. But, we're very confident in the person and the prognosis, and the environment that we have around him as we go through this with him.”

Topic has begun chemotherapy.

Thunder GM Sam Presti announces Nikola Topic's cancer diagnosis

Thunder GM Sam Presti announced Nikola Topic's testicular cancer diagnosis ahead of Thursday's game against the Wizards. After playing in one preseason game, Topic was ruled out due to a testicular procedure in concert with his cancer diagnosis.

Presti informed reporters of the latest surrounding Topic after the Thunder's morning shootaround.

“The procedure was necessary in order to do a biopsy, and the results of the biopsy have been determined, and he is dealing with a case of testicular cancer,” Presti said. “He has a tremendous group of oncologists both at OU and MD Anderson, and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with this situation. It's important to note that testicular cancer is the most cured form of cancer among males.

“But the treatment option for him right now, recommended by the oncologists, is chemotherapy. [Topic] didn't want to make this information public until he'd begun the actual treatment, which he has recently.”

Mark Daigneault and the Thunder will look to stretch their perfect start to 6-0 when they face the Wizards on Thursday.