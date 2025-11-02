OKLAHOMA CITY — While reflecting on his team’s perfect 6-0 start to the regular season, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault discussed how Isaiah Hartenstein’s impact can’t be overstated, including a recent win against the Dallas Mavericks. Amid the Thunder’s injuries to starters All-Star Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, Hartenstein praised Ajay Mitchell for a breakout start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Before the Thunder attempts to tie its best start in franchise history in a Sunday matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans, Daigneault revealed how important Hartenstein has been this season, specifically in a 101-94 win against the Mavericks.

“In the second half, in particular, he was excellent. He really kind of changed the vibe out there with his screening and rolling, what he does on the glass, what he does defensively,” Daigneault said. “He won us the Dallas game. It’s never about one person, but if you were to siphon out who had the most impact when the game was in the balance, he made massive plays in that game. He was outstanding.

“He had a career year last year, mainly because of where he is in his career, and he’s poised to have another great year this year,” Daigneault concluded.

Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals in the Thunder's win against the Mavericks. He’s undoubtedly been the defensive anchor in the frontcourt, especially in Holmgren’s absence, which will extend to three consecutive games in Oklahoma City’s third and final game of its three-game homestand, as Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault noted.

Holmgren is coming off a productive season, averaging career bests in points (11.2), rebounds (10.7), and blocks (1.1) in 2024-25. He’s posted 10.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game for the Thunder this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein reacts to Thunder’s Nikola Topic’s diagnosis

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein addressed Nikola Topic’s testicular cancer diagnosis after Friday’s announcement by Thunder GM Sam Presti regarding Topic beginning chemotherapy. After Friday’s win against the Wizards, Hartenstein showed his support.

“The main thing is just being supportive,” Hartenstein said. “He’s been with us the last two years, and he’s been a great part of our team, even when he was hurt. It was always good to see him around. Us as a team, rallying behind him — that’s what makes our team special. Sam brings in these people that no matter what someone’s going through, we’re going to be there for each other, and I think that’s just the biggest thing.”

The Thunder will wrap its three-game homestand against the Pelicans on Sunday.