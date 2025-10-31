OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti announced Nikola Topic's testicular cancer diagnosis at shootaround before the team's game against the Washington Wizards, and after a 127-108 win, Isaiah Hartenstein addressed Topic's health.

Hartenstein talked about the kind of teammate Topic has been throughout his time with the Thunder, explaining how Presti brings in the kind of players that band together and support one another, which is tremendously important, as Topic goes through chemotherapy.

“The main thing is just being supportive,” Hartenstein said. “He's been with us the last two years, and he’s been a great part of our team, even when he was hurt. It was always good to see him around. Us as a team, rallying behind him — that’s what makes our team special. Sam brings in these people that no matter what someone's going through, we're going to be there for each other, and I think that's just the biggest thing.”

Isaiah Hartenstein reacts to Nikola Topić’s cancer diagnosis: “The main thing is being supportive… he’s been a great part of our team even when he was hurt, it was good seeing him around Us as a team, rallying behind him — that’s what makes our team special” pic.twitter.com/E5ZysDN2Lu — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) October 31, 2025

Isaiah Joe, who was sitting alongside Hartenstein during the two's media availability on Thursday, doubled down on Isaiah's take.

“Hart said it. Just being there for him, checking in on him,” Joe said. “He's human. He's going through something, but as long as we can have his back, and get him through it, it'll just warm his heart through it all. And let him know that he's not in this thing alone.”

Mark Daigneault's Nikola Topic update before Thunder game

For the first time since the diagnosis was announced, coach Mark Daigneault addressed Nikola Topic's testicular cancer during his pregame media availability. For Daigneault, there isn't a better team to surround Topic for support than the Thunder, which he believes has the ideal personnel to help the rookie get through this difficult time.

“He’s doing great given the circumstances, which is unsurprising,” Daigneault said. “Sam mentioned it today, but there’s no one at 20 years old, more equipped with the maturity, discipline, and toughness to handle a situation like this than he is. Our locker, there's no locker room that I believe is more equipped to encourage and support someone through something like this than our locker room.

“We've got his back. He knows that. He's around. He's been around. He'll continue to be around, and everybody will do the best they can. But, we're very confident in the person and the prognosis, and the environment that we have around him as we go through this with him.”

The Thunder will wrap up its three-game homestand against the Pelicans on Sunday.