On Tuesday night, it looked like the Chicago Bulls were headed for their second loss of the new season. They were a step behind the Philadelphia 76ers for most of the night, after all. But they were hanging tough, with Josh Giddey continuing his breakout campaign, and they finished off an incredible comeback from 24 points down to take a 113-111 win thanks to an incredible three-pointer from Nikola Vucevic with time winding down.

All night long, the Bulls were hanging on against the 76ers. Come the fourth quarter, it was evident that Philly was gassed, and the Bulls pushed the issue. And with 14 seconds to go, the Bulls found themselves with the basketball down by one, 111-110. Giddey then got the step on Kelly Oubre Jr. after a good screen from Kevin Huerter, forcing Joel Embiid to take a step towards the paint to try and deter a go-ahead attempt from Giddey near the rim.

But Giddey's playmaking is simply on a different level right now. The burgeoning Bulls star threw a bullet pass towards the waiting arms of Vucevic on the corner, with his off-hand, no less, and with Quentin Grimes closing out late, the Montenegrin big man drilled the go-ahead triple for Chicago's first lead of the game.

NIKOLA VUCEVIC GAME WINNER 🍿🚨 pic.twitter.com/Inw3CVMTny — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2025

This Bulls team is different from yesteryear, and it's thanks in large part to the improved play of Giddey, the emergence of a well-rounded supporting cast, and the continued consistency of Vucevic. They are now 6-1 on the season, and while some drop-off is to be expected, there are signs that show that this kind of winning basketball could very well be sustainable for the Bulls.

Coby White is also going to be returning from injury soon, so the Bulls should have all the tools needed for them to prove that this hot start is not a mirage.

Bulls fans erupt as 24-point comeback fuels 6-1 start

Article Continues Below

The Bulls are the best team in the Eastern Conference at the moment, which wasn't expected entering the 2025-26 season. After all, this was a team that finished in the play-in spots for the past few seasons. Nonetheless, Giddey has turned into a legitimate superstar, and everyone is pitching in across the board. Fans, as a result, were in a state of euphoria on social media.

“We are so back,” X user @ToddHardwick737 wrote.

“BULLS ARE FULLY BACK BABYYYY,” @HenryCory added.

“The Bulls fighting spirit is huge man damn that was epic game to watch,” @Billy_PMS furthered.