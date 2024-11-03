Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder's historic undefeated start to 2024-25 took an unprecedented turn to become the best in franchise history. After beating the Los Angeles Clippers 105-92, Oklahoma City's perfect 6-0 record is the greatest start the organization has ever seen. However, Williams is more focused on how the team will finish the abovementioned campaign rather than celebrating its unparalleled beginning.

Williams appreciated the moment during his postgame availability, as the record reflects his team's early success. Still, he reminded reporters that the team, six games into the regular season, is far from finished.

“It's cool, for sure. I don't think we'll get too ahead of ourselves. We got to play another good team. We'll have fun on this three-hour flight back. Then, it's kind of right back to it,” Williams said. “It's definitely a cool thing to write your name in history and have this be our start, but obviously, we know what we want to do down the line.”

Jalen Williams finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the Thunder victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 25 points on 7-of-14 attempts, including 2-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc, nine assists, three rebounds, and one block.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘not satisfied' with Thunder's 6-0 start

After beating the Los Angeles Clippers, the team that traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019 for superstar Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the lead in OKC's 6-0 start. It was a fitting moment for Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the team with the best record in the Western Conference against a 2-4 George-less Clippers team that watched their perennial All-Star head to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency for nothing.

Still, with plenty of basketball left in the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander put things into perspective during his postgame press conference at the Intuit Dome.

“There's 76 games left,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We're not even close to what we need to be to accomplish what we want to accomplish, which is obviously winning big. So yeah, it's cool. We're not satisfied at all.”

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren shared a similar sentiment.

“I don't think any team's ever hung a banner for a six-game win streak,” Holmgren said. “It wasn't our end goal in the beginning, but, like I said before, you don't take wins for granted in this league. We know how much hard work it takes to do something like that. But we have bigger goals that we're working towards.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, and the Thunder will look to go 7-0 when they host the Magic on Monday.