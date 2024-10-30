Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the San Antonio Spurs at the Paycom Center on Wednesday with an opportunity to improve to 4-0. After beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-104, the Thunder remain undefeated, which caught the eye of Golden State Warriors' four-time champion Draymond Green.

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green commended the Thunder's “special talent,” including Gilgeous-Alexander, who he considers to be one of the best players in the NBA.

“I think [the Thunder] definitely [have] some special talent,” Green said. “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the league, and I don't think there's anyone you could find to debate that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 35 points on 11-for-24 attempts, including three threes, and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. He also finished with 11 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks, and three steals, in his most productive game of the young regular season.

“Jalen Williams [is] special,” Green added. “The one thing I will say about them is: There's a certain readiness when you're ready to win, and I don't care how old you are. The one thing I see with the OKC team that is a little alarming for me is they're posting seven guys in the interview. There's a certain seriousness that it takes to win in this league, and there's a certain fear you have to instill in a team in order to win. You should have fun.

“But, you have to understand, their moment is now. Their moment started last year. You go out, you have that great regular season, your clock starts now. You're no longer the team that's just building through the draft. You've arrived.

Chet Holmgren's emergence puts Thunder in Celtics territory, per NBA analyst

Second-year big man Chet Holmgren's emergence is drawing Thunder/Celtics comparisons one week into the 2024-25 campaign. After averaging 23.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game in his first three games, ESPN's Tim Legler, coupled with Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the rest of Oklahoma City's talented roster, says they're on the same level as the NBA champions.

“They already had a great team a year ago. Chet Holmgren takes this much of a leap in year 2. Right now, there are two teams on a different level than the rest of the league — Boston and Oklahoma City are on a different level,” Legler said. “And it's early to be saying something like that, but it's obvious. And a lot of it has to do with the growth and emergence, and aggressiveness, of Chet Holmgren.”

Much like the champion Celtics, the Thunder will look to go 4-0 when they face the Spurs on Wednesday.