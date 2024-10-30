ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have opposite starts to the 2024-25 season. The Spurs expected to improve in Victor Wembanyama’s sophomore season, but they are just 1-2 to begin the year. The Thunder were optimistic about their chances this year and remain one of three teams who are still undefeated. The Thunder won three of four games last season against the Spurs, and both were at home by a blowout. They won 123-87 in the first game at home, then finished the season series with a 127-89 home victory. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Thunder prediction and pick.

Here are the Spurs-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Thunder Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +575

Oklahoma City Thunder: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Thunder

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs may have only won one of their first three games, but it hasn’t been a terrible start. They had the difficult task of facing the Dallas Mavericks on the road in the season opener, which they lost 120-109 in a near cover. They won their home opener against the Houston Rockets 109-106 as underdogs, then played the Rockets again two nights later, where they lost 106-101. The Spurs have shown they belong in each game, and a lot of that is because of Wembanyama. He averages 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

The Spurs’ defense hasn’t been as bad as their record may suggest. They are fourth-best in the league at allowing opponents’ field goal percentage, 41.2%. San Antonio is also 11th in the league in points allowed, with 110.7 per game.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been rolling on offense and defense this season. In the season opener, they dominated the Denver Nuggets, allowing just 87 points from Nikola Jokic and co. Two nights later, they defeated the Chicago Bulls 114-95 and then the Atlanta Hawks 128-104. It’s an important season for the Thunder, as their young core has another year of experience and is ready to start contending for an NBA Championship. The Thunder lost to the eventual Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks last postseason, dropping Game 7 by a 117-116 score.

The Thunder and Spurs have matching overall and against-the-spread records. The Spurs had near covers in two of their losses, but in the NBA, the margins are thin, so when it comes to the spread, you can’t necessarily go by how close they were to winning. However, you can see an intriguing trend in the Thunder’s against-the-spread record. The Thunder were two-point underdogs and won by 15, were 9.5-point favorites and won by 19, and then were 10.5-point favorites and won by 24. The Thunder have not only been covering spreads, they’ve been demolishing them.

Final Spurs-Thunder Prediction & Pick

It seems like the Thunder have the Spurs’ number after their performances against them last season. The Spurs did manage to win one game, but all three of the Thunder’s wins were blowouts. They defeated the Spurs by 100 combined points over their three victories. It’s hard to carry that over from season to season with roster turnover, but the Thunder’s ability to blow out opponents this season makes this feel like a good bet. The Thunder have a massive homecourt advantage, and we should see it in this game.

Final Spurs-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder -13.5 (-110)