After Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren suffered a right iliac hip fracture, many assumed a temporary replacement was inevitably on the way, including former NBA center Dwight Howard. In a recent appearance on Showtime’s KG Certified with Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett, the eight-time All-Star threw his name in the hat. Howard is offering his services to the Thunder and wasn’t shy about letting Oklahoma City know.

The moment Garnett mentioned Chet Holmgren and the Thunder’s thin frontcourt, which is also missing backup center Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, Howard took the opportunity to send a message.

“OKC, your boy is ready. What’s happening? Ya’ll need a big,” Howard said. “Ya’ll need a big. Ya’ll need a vet. Ya’ll need somebody that’s going to bring some energy. I ain’t got nothing to do either. I just got finished dancing — me and AC together, Alex Caruso; championship. I’m just saying. We’ve done did it before. We done did it before. Ya’ll just need somebody who plays defense that’s certified.”

“OKC, what is ya’ll doing? I’ll stay at the hotel where the ghosts at. I ain’t afraid of no ghost,” Howard added. “I’d go to OKC right now. Bring the kids out there. We ain’t got nothing to do but school. Two years, let me finish, we’ll get a championship and then maybe get another one.”

Dwight Howard last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22.

Alex Caruso ruled out for the second straight Thunder game

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso suffered a right hip injury in a 134-129 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Caruso will miss Friday’s contest against the Suns, which should lead to extended playing time for Thunder veteran Kenrich Willimas, who made his regular-season debut against the Clippers.

Coming off of knee surgery, Williams says the time spent watching from the sidelines was beneficial. He talked about it after practice on Thursday.

“Whenever you’re sitting out, and you’re watching, you’re able to just figure out ways you can help the team. And by sitting those ten games, I was able to say, OK, I know what I can bring to the table,” Williams said. “I can be scrappy, bring energy to the game, and those guys are doing an unbelievable job. The coaching staff is putting us in a great position to be successful. And this is about us going out and staying hungry and competing every night.”

The Thunder will look to improve on their 10-2 record atop the Western Conference.