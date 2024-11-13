Competing without Chet Holmgren became more complicated for the Oklahoma City Thunder as Alex Caruso was ruled out before their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will look to follow up on their emphatic victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 45 points without Caruso. The 2024 All-Defensive First Team guard has been instrumental on that end of the floor while spending time at the center position in Holmgren's absence.

Caruso is ruled out against the Pelicans due to a hip injury, per The Athletic's Andrew Schlecht.

“Long injury list for the Thunder and Pelicans,” Schlecht reported. “Caruso is now listed as OUT with right hip soreness.”

Alex Caruso joins Thunder's Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein, all of whom can contribute at the center position, but are unavailable. However, Oklahoma City isn't the only team missing one of its better players. Pelicans' power forward Zion Williams, who's dealing with strained left hamstring is also unavailable alongside New Orleans' backcourt mates C.J. McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and Jose Alvarado.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander downplays career-high 45 points

After Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren's prognosis was announced, a two to three month timeline for a fractured pelvic bone, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted with an incredible 45-point performance. Gilgeous-Alexander finished 13-of-21 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep, and 15-of-16 from the charity stripe in a 134-128 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander was surprised by how many points he ended up with, and says his performance didn't feel any different than the ones before, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

“It didn't feel special,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It didn't feel like I did something I'd never done before. Just felt like another basketball game. I felt like I should have had more, missed some easy shots, but [that's] the game.”

After losing to the Warriors, the game where Holmgren limped off the floor in the opening frame, SGA admitted the Thunder's defense was missing the star big's presence.

“It changed a lot for us defensively, for sure. He does so much on that end of the floor. Cleans up so many things. Deters so many things around the rim. When he's blocking them, he averages like four blocks a game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Yeah, it changed a lot for us obviously, a little wrinkle, but it's part of the game. You got to play through it and try to get a W.”

The Thunder will look for their second dub since Holmgren's injury against the Pelicans on Wednesday.