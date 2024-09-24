The Oklahoma City Thunder are in one of the most desirable situations in the NBA ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Thunder have an abundance of some of the best young talent in the league and plenty of draft capital. After a promising finish to the 2023-24 season, the Thunder received high expectations from a renowned analyst.

ESPN's Zach Lowe revealed his bold take on a segment of NBA Today on Tuesday:

“I'm going all exclamation points on the Oklahoma City Thunder. They loaded up during the offseason. Isaiah Hartenstein, swiped him from the Knicks. Alex Caruso, swiped him from the Bulls. They both fill needs. They both add depth. I will be surprised if the Thunder are not the No. 1 seed in the West. Very surprised. They are built to win a ton of regular-season games. And they'll be a tough playoff team too. Playoffs are just a different animal for a young team. They are going to be a dominant regular-season team,” Lowe said, via NBA in ESPN.

There are several players Lowe did not mention that further help build his case for the Thunder. Rising sixth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a phenomenal 2023-24 season. Through 75 games, he averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and shot 35.3 percent on his three-pointers. Gilgeous-Alexander's efforts put him in the MVP conversation, and he earned a spot on the All-NBA First Team.

In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC possesses Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Holmgren had a promising rookie season, averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks on 37 percent shooting on his three-pointers. Meanwhile, Williams emerged as a star in 2023-24. He totaled averages of 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on a red-hot 42.7 percent three-point shooting stroke.

With Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Williams, and the rest of the Thunder's contributors returning to the team, they have a solid chance of fulfilling Zach Lowe's take during the 2024-25 NBA season.