With the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024-25 season schedule released, a lot of eyes will be on the Thunder. Ahead of the Thunder's 2024-25 season, we'll be making our Thunder's season predictions.

Oklahoma City had a breakout campaign in the 2023-24 season, finishing as the one seed in the Western Conference at 57-25. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the group, finishing as the runner-up for the MVP award. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and two steals per game. He shot 53.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three.

The 26-year-old is one of the best players in the league and the leader of this young and talented Thunder team. Alongside Gilgeous-Alexander are two other star guards, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Williams had a breakout campaign in his second season, averaging 19.1 points, four rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot an efficient 54 percent from the floor and 42.7 percent from deep. His defense and ability to play on or off the ball on offense make him extremely valuable.

Holmgren had a great rookie campaign, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama. Holmgren averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. On offense, Holmgren shot the ball well, shooting 53 percent from the field and 37 percent from downtown.

While Oklahoma City had a good core in place, Sam Presti didn't settle with this roster, as he made upgrades this offseason. The Thunder acquired All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso in a trade while signing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. These additions add a ton of depth to the rotation and make Oklahoma City one of the best rosters in the league.

With that said, let's move on to our Thunder 2024-25 bold predictions.

Thunder make it to the NBA Finals

Although many talented teams are in the West, Oklahoma City has a deep roster. The Thunder have the star power with Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren, but the added depth this offseason will be the difference.

Caruso is a major upgrade over Josh Giddey due to his fit as a three-and-d wing. The 30-year-old guard is coming off a career year with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and a block per game. Caruso shot 46.8 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from behind the arc.

While Caruso isn't a star, his role as a defender and shooter will help significantly. He also has championship experience, as he was pivotal for the Los Angeles Lakers on their 2020 title run.

The other addition, Hartenstein, should also be an impact player. The development of young players on their bench unit, like Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Jaylin Williams, would help them even more. With this elite roster, the Thunder should make an NBA Finals appearance.

Thunder rank as the top defensive team

Although the Thunder's roster is talented on offense, their strength is on the defensive side of the ball. Oklahoma City finished the 2023-24 season as a top-five defensive team and improved in the offseason.

Caruso's elite wing defense next to Gilgeous-Alexander creates one of the best defensive backcourt in basketball. At forward, the Thunder have Williams and Lu Dort, two quality point-of-attack defenders.

Oklahoma City has Holmgren and Hartenstein, two quality defenders at the big spot. Holmgren thrives as a shot blocker, while Hartenstein is more of a bruiser down low. With all of this defensive talent, the Thunder should finish the season as the top defensive team.

Chet Holmgren makes All-Defensive Team

While Holmgren didn't make the All-Defensive Team in his rookie campaign, he showcased his elite shot-blocking ability. However, Holmgren struggled to match up with physical centers, which showed in the playoffs against Jonas Valanciunas, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford.

The signing of Hartenstein will allow Holmgren to roam in lineups where they're on the floor together. This should help Holmgren thrive, as he can continue to be an elite shot blocker without having to match up with physical bigs. With Holmgren transitioning to an ideal role on defense, he should make it on the All-Defensive Team.

Oklahoma City has a promising season ahead after a great offseason. With the amount of talent the Thunder have, fans should be excited as they're destined for a great season.