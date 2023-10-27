The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be one of the most followed teams in the NBA this season due to their potential star duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. They got off to a good start to the 2023-24 NBA season following a 124-104 road win against the Chicago Bulls. The Thunder are a team that can turn some heads this season and take a big leap in the Western Conference. One of the Thunder's big additions of the offseason was signing rookie guard Vasilije Micic. Micic did not get into the game against the Bulls and afterwards he spoke about understanding his role as per EuroHoops.net.

“This is something I knew before coming here, that I would start from the bench,” Micic said. “It's okay with me because coming to the NBA was my dream. I came to a good organization, it's just the beginning, seasons are long, anything can happen, but I'm glad to be here.”

Vasilije Micic was a former EuroLeague MVP in 2021 before joining the Thunder. He was originally selected with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he opted to stay in Europe and his draft rights were eventually traded to the Thunder in 2020 as part of the Al Horford trade.

Micic had a decent showing in preseason. Across four games, Micic averaged 5.5 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 30.8 percent shooting from the field, 15.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 50 percent shooting from the free throw line.