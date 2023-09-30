The Oklahoma City Thunder took a huge leap this past season. While many fans and media members alike were anticipating another lottery finish for the Thunder, they managed to make it to the play-in. A big reason why they had success was the phenomenal play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander has blossomed into a franchise superstar. With the 2023-24 NBA season rapidly approaching, there is one player on the. Thunder roster who is looking forward to playing alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and that's Chet Holmgren. As he prepares to make his NBA debut, Holmgren is ready to run beside Shai as per Royce Young of OKCThunder.com

“Playing with a dude like that is going to be amazing,” Holmgren said. “As a team, it's gonna be the bigger picture though. We're gonna have mistakes, we're gonna have to figure out how it all fits together. This team hasn't had someone that is necessarily a lob threat. So figuring out the timing and chemistry of that will take time. Other small nuances.”

The Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Unfortunately for them, he suffered an injury while playing in a summer pro-am league and it ended up sidelining him for the entirety of what would have been his rookie season.

Holmgren suited up in four games for the Thunder during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City averaging 15.1 points per game, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocked shots. He and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have the potential to form one of the top duos in the NBA.