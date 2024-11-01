Sitting atop the Western Conference one week into the 2024-25 regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a perfect 4-0 start. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren lead the Thunder starting lineup's production, with Jalen Williams and Lu Dort featured as consistent contributors. However, one rookie, whose teammate Alex Caruso spoke talked about, Oklahoma City's Ajay Mitchell, off the bench, is making headway while securing a spot in head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation.

Ahead of the Thunder's road matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thunder veteran Alex Caruso's face lit up when one reporter asked him about Mitchell's game during the morning shootaround at the Moda Center.

“Ajay's just been so steady, man. He's got a real smooth game. [He's] a lefty. He's got a quiet demeanor. He doesn't show too much emotion, but he's tough,” Caruso said. “His focus is good, and then, obviously, he's just playing smart basketball. Not making crazy decisions, taking opportunities to be aggressive when they're there, and just not being a liability for anything on the court — that's how you get minutes in the NBA.”

Mitchell averages 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 14.8 minutes a game for OKC.

“I feel like my teammates and coaches trust me. So, it's been amazing. Amazing to get those minutes,” Mitchell said. “I've learned every day from training camp. Every day up until now. So, it's been amazing just to get all of those reps and get used to the game.”

Ajay Mitchell earning more playing time than 2024 lottery picks

Four games into his NBA career, Ajay Mitchell, the Oklahoma City Thunder's second-round pick (38th overall), has logged more total minutes than four healthy lottery picks. As a part of Mark Daigneault's rotation, Mitchell's earning steady minutes, more so than top-tier picks from the 2024 draft, including Houston Rockets' third overall pick in shooting guard Reeds Shepard, Charlotte Hornets' sixth overall pick, Tidjane Salaun, Minnesota Timberwolves' eighth overall pick Rob Dillingham, and Chicago Bulls' 11th pick, Matas Buzelis, per Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

At the Thunder's morning shootaround, Mitchell says he's grateful for the opportunity when asked about his unique role as a team's second-round pick on an elite team.

Still, his teammates never shy away from lending advice to Mitchell.

“They're full of advice. Everyone's just really trying to help me,” he added. “The biggest thing they're saying is to stay prepared no matter what happens. And just to stay healthy, just take care of my body, and when I'm out there, play with confidence.”

The Thunder will be 5-0 with a win against the Blazers on Friday.