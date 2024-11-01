ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with yet another betting prediction and pick for today’s NBA slate as we head out West for this next meeting. The Oklahomas City Thunder (4-0) will look to continue their unbeaten streak as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) looking for back-to-back wins. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their winning streak following a 105-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. They’d now won each of their first four games by double-digits and are immediately looking like the team to beat in the Western Conference. They’ll look for another convincing win against the Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers won their second game of the season most recently with a 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. They could easily be a 3-2 team had it not been for a close loss to the Pelicans, so they’ll look to get even on the season and hope for the big upset over the Thunder.

Here are the Thunder-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Trail Blazers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -600

Portland Trail Blazers: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +450

Over: 221 (-112)

Under: 221 (-108)

How To Watch Thunder vs Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are undoubtedly looking like the Western Conference’s biggest threat and they’re already favorites to contend for this year’s NBA Championship. Even though each of their opponents so far have had losing records, the Thunder have won all their games by double-digits and have been handling teams they’re expected to beat big. That’s a promising sign this early into this season as they’re already looking like a team in mid-season form.

The most impressive aspect of this Thunder team has been how much chemistry they play with on a nightly basis and how they’re able to overcome adversity as a team. They have enough talent on their roster to break out of scoring slumps and their ability to spread the ball around to find the hot hand will be a massive part of their success moving forward. Watch out for this Thunder team as the tea

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers notched an unlikely win over the Los Angeles Clippers as nine-point underdogs behind a great performance from Anfernee Simons and his 25 points. They had to rally after trailing for much of the third quarter, but Deandre Ayton added 12 rebounds and was a big presence in the paint throughout the entire game. Their defense did a great job of locking down the Clippers’ scorers towards the end of the game, so expect another inspired performance as they try to upset the Thunder.

The Trail Blazers will certainly have to have a perfect game in order to take down one of the best teams in the NBA and they’ve gone 0-10 against OKC in their most recent meetings. Their lineup is still a ways away from developing into a formidable roster, but they’re planning a rebuild full of young talent similar to what the Thunder have done. Look for Simons to continue leading the scoring charge as Scoot Henderson attempts to make leaps in his improvement to contribute further to the team.

Final Thunder-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

We’ll have a lopsided matchup in this one as the Oklahoma City Thunder have looked like one of the NBA’s best teams. They’ve also owned the Trail Blazers with a 10-0 record over the last 10 while covering the spread in seven of those contests. The Thunder have also gone 3-1 ATS on this season so far with the Trail Blazers posting a 3-2 ATS mark.

The Trail Blazers will still have a chance in this game given their recent upset win and if Anfernee Simons can put on a clinic from three-point range, they should be able to at least make this a competitive game. Nevertheless, I expect Chet Holmgren to really feast off of this matchup against Deandre Ayton as he’s shown incredible ability to get out into space and get his shots off. It helps that the team around him is full of current and future All-Stars, so it’s obvious that they will be expected to win this game big.

As they’ve done all season, we like the Oklahoma City Thunder to win this game by double-digits as they put up a big performance on the road.

Final Thunder-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -11.5 (-110)