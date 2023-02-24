Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came out with another eye-popping performance on Thursday night in what turned out to be a disappointing 120-119 overtime loss against the Utah Jazz. The Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to play on Friday against the Phoenix Suns in a second night of a back-to-back set, and with SGA popping up on the injury report for the matchup, the big question in the minds of Thunder fans is his: Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Suns

OKC’s updated injury report has Gilgeous-Alexander listed as questionable to play with a sore right ankle. He looked perfectly fine on Thursday, going off for 39 points on 12-of-26 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block in 41 minutes of action. This is exactly why it comes as a bit of a surprise that he’s now in danger of missing Friday’s clash against Phoenix.

The fact that this game is the second night of a back-to-back set likely played a key role in SGA’s status. Then again, the 24-year-old is as tough as they come, so there’s still a big chance that he ends up suiting up against the Suns.

There was initially a lot of hype surrounding the Thunder-Suns game because in anticipation of Kevin Durant’s potential debut for his new team. It just wasn’t to be, though, with KD now expected to return to action next week.

Now with the question of Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is probably.