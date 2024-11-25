After bouncing back from back-to-back losses with a 109-99 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder embarked on a four-game road trip on Monday after four days of rest. Thunder’s Hartenstein recorded a double-double in his Thunder debut and revealed the keys to a prosperous four-game road trip, starting against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

For Hartenstein, staying in the moment and focusing on what’s in front of them is critical, whereas constantly looking ahead can lead to a losing approach.

“Just have to take it day-by-day. One game at a time,” Hartenstein said. “If you kind of focus too much on the schedule, your head will be over the place. So, we’re just focused on today. Getting better at the details and trying to get better as a team.”

Ousmane Deing was added to the Thunder’s growing list of injuries, headlined by star forward Chet Holmgren, backup center Jaylin Williams, and Alex Caruso, who suffered a hip injury and is ruled out for Monday’s game. Still, Thunder rookie Ajay Mitchell says if the Thunder continue approaching the game with a solid defensive work ethic, OKC could turn its upcoming four-game road trip into a prosperous one.

“I just love being able to play different defenses,” Mitchell said. “I think for offense, it’s [harder] because you never know what’s coming. So, I think it’s really good for us to keep doing that and keep betting on that, for sure.”

Without spoiling the Thunder’s game plan for the Kings, Hartenstein revealed three of their biggest scoring threats: Domantas Sabonis, Aaron Foxx, and DeMar DeRozan.

“They have a lot of guys that can cut, push the pace,” Hartenstein said. “Sabonis has been great just on how physical he is, and how he moves the ball. [Have to] get them under control. Fox has been doing really good the last couple games. Just trying not to fall for DeRozan’s pump fakes. Just staying disciplined. I think that’s a big key tonight.”

Isaiah Hartenstein reacts to triumphant Thunder debut

Ahead of the Thunder's road trip, Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds in his regular-season debut. After the win, Thunder center Hartenstein said he was adjusting to his repaired left hand but was happy to be back with his teammates.

He shared what his debut at the Paycom Center felt like.

“[I’m] still kind of getting the rust a little off. [I’m] just getting used to the hand,” Hartenstein said. “It’s just some touch stuff, but that’ll come with time. But just getting out there, doing the little stuff again, trying to help the team was great.”

After Monday’s matchup against the Kings, the Thunder will face the Warriors on Wednesday.