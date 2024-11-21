Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams wasn't the only teammate gushing over Isaiah Hartenstein‘s debut, as All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a brutally honest take on Hartenstein's impact. In the Thunder's 109-99 victory, Isaiah not only stuffed the stat sheet with a whopping double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds) performance, five blocks, and three assists, he changed the team's complexion. Amid facing a hot Portland Trail Blazers team in pursuit of their third consecutive win, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder cruised to a ten-point win.

And Hartenstein's phenomenal 25 minutes off the bench impacted both ends of the floor as he officially began his tenure with Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander talked about it during his postgame press conference.

“It was amazing. He changed the game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the win. “Obviously, his rebounding, his rim protection, his IQ, and he's still a little bit rusty out there,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But he changed the game for sure.”

Gilgeous-Alexander made 22 of his 28 points in the second half. Jalen Williams scored a game-high 30 points, eight assists, two blocks, and two steals. But for SGA, Hartenstein's direction on the floor made things easier in the second half.

“He's an anchor. He sees everything, let's you know early, and loud,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “And it's great to have that behind you. It allows you to adhere to the ball, be aggressive, be decisive defensively. Yeah, he was special tonight, for sure.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Isaiah Harteinstein's impact

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to Isaiah Hartenstein's triumphant Thunder debut on Wednesday as a fresh air of breath that Oklahoma City yearned for following a two-game skid on the second night of a back-to-back. Someone who makes life easier for the Thunder, as Gilgeous-Alexander gushed over Hartenstein's seamless fit.

“He makes the game so much easier for everyone else, and I think that's what's so special about him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He fits right in. He'd fit right in with any team in the league. He screens, he rolls, he makes the right plays, he's skilled. Every situation as a big he has an answer for because he's so skilled. Yeah, it's very easy to play with him. It didn't feel like a trying-to-adjust period at all. It felt like when he came in the game, he made an immediate impact and made things easier for the rest of us.”

The Thunder will take their most extended break of the regular season before taking on the Kings on Monday.