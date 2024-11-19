Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams approach the 2024-25 campaign differently regarding their second-round playoff exit against the Dallas Mavericks. After the Thunder’s 121-119 loss to the Mavericks, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed he implements the lessons learned into every game this season. At the same time, Williams keeps things in the past, focusing on looking ahead.

After finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, and four assists in Sunday’s loss, a reporter asked Williams if avenging last year’s 2024 playoff series was a motive heading into Sunday’s matchup.

“It’s a totally new season, and they have a new team,” Williams replied. “I already reflected enough on the postseason. What month is it, November? Yeah, I stopped thinking about it first training camp day. But it is always fun to play them cause it’s like a playoff game every time we play. So, I think that definitely gives both teams reps of that, and it’s always fun to have that atmosphere that we have and compete the way we do with them.”

In terms of chalking up the Thunder’s recent loss, third, in 14 tries, to a time when Oklahoma City’s thin frontcourt plagued the team’s performance, Williams called that particular line of thinking “a loser’s mentality.”

“That’s kind of a loser mentality. We’re not just trying to survive. We’re going out there to win every game,” Williams said. “Obviously, we want our bigs back and to be healthy. But we’re not victims. And I think that’s the one thing that everybody’s been really good with, just with our injuries.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t forget Thunder’s 2024 playoff exit

Unlike Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t forget the Thunder’s 2024 playoff exit against the Dallas Mavericks. It’s not something he holds onto as a grudge but rather a teachable experience applied toward himself and his team in every game throughout the 2024-25 regular season.

“Absolutely. I wouldn’t forget or try to forget they beat us in six games. They beat us four times before we beat them four times, but they did so for a reason, and I use that to get better individually and as a team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I definitely carry it into next season. I definitely learned a lesson from it. And not just against them. For every team, we play on how to be better on both ends of the ball, and you have to lose to win eventually. So, forgetting those lessons wouldn’t help us at all.”

The 11-3 Thunder will look to return to their winning ways against the Spurs on Tuesday.