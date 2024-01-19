Jalen Williams continues to show out for the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a roll this year. With a 28-13 record, the team now sits in second place in the Western Conference. While all the lights shine brightly on their young superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another player has slowly been turning heads: Jalen Williams

On Thursday, Williams finished with 27 points and eight assists in a win over the Utah Jazz. The second-year player shot an efficient 11-of-14 from the field, making four out of his five three-point attempts.

Additionally, Thursday night's win marked Williams' third 25-point game on 75+ field goal percentage this season, per StatMuse. He's ranked number three in the league for the said stat this year.

Jalen Williams tonight: 27 PTS

8 AST

4 3PM

11-14 FG

+16 (team-high) His 3rd 25-point game on 75+ FG% this season. 3rd-most in the league. https://t.co/XgMFU6X72I — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 19, 2024

Williams' recent performance has now caught the eye of not just Oklahoma City fans, but the basketball community in general.

Draymond Green himself gave the guard his flowers.

Draymond Green is a big fan of Jalen Williams. pic.twitter.com/K8Og3RvR5z — 𝐙 (@homahoops) January 18, 2024

One reporter touched on the topic of being able to get noticed in a Thunder team that boasts names such as SGA and Chet Holmgren.

If Jalen Williams were on any other team we'd be talking about him as a future All-NBA player, but because he happens to be on SGA and Chet's team he's kind of just the spare All-Star where we're all like "oh yea, he's really cool too." — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 19, 2024

Another analyst put up numbers showing how Williams is one of the league's best fourth-quarter players at the moment.

Jalen Williams in 4th quarters, updated with tonight’s game: • Scoring rate: 27.9 points per 36 minutes

• Efficiency: 62.3%-58.8%-82.9% modern splits My guy Nick is right! https://t.co/k3qDeaaqmB — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 19, 2024

Others were just flat-out praising Williams and his abilities on the court.

The sky is the limit for JDub. There are no words to describe how special he is. pic.twitter.com/jxlBRSJkAy — Mateo Gallardo (@salvadoranart) January 19, 2024

Jalen Williams is a flat out monster. What a talent — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 19, 2024

27-3-7 with 2 stl and 1 blk for JDub with 4 min left 3rd game in a row with 24+ points He’s been phenomenal for OKC — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) January 19, 2024

This season, the 22-year-old is averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. However, he's been ramping up his numbers as of late. Another user pointed out how in the Thunder's last 15 outings, Williams has averaged 21.6 points and 5.6 assists per game.

Jalen Williams over his last 15 games: 21.6 PPG

4.3 RPG

5.6 APG

1.2 SPG

2.1 3P/G

72.8% TS He’s made 31/51 threes over that span #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/GhqEjRV2yn — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) January 19, 2024

Jalen Williams seems to be on the brink of All-Star-level numbers in just his sophomore year. Playing in one of the youngest and most talented teams in the NBA today, he is still expected to make leaps in terms of improvement — and that's the scary part for the rest of the league.