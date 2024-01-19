The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a roll this year. With a 28-13 record, the team now sits in second place in the Western Conference. While all the lights shine brightly on their young superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another player has slowly been turning heads: Jalen Williams

On Thursday, Williams finished with 27 points and eight assists in a win over the Utah Jazz. The second-year player shot an efficient 11-of-14 from the field, making four out of his five three-point attempts.

Additionally, Thursday night's win marked Williams' third 25-point game on 75+ field goal percentage this season, per StatMuse. He's ranked number three in the league for the said stat this year.

Williams' recent performance has now caught the eye of not just Oklahoma City fans, but the basketball community in general.

Draymond Green himself gave the guard his flowers.

One reporter touched on the topic of being able to get noticed in a Thunder team that boasts names such as SGA and Chet Holmgren.

Another analyst put up numbers showing how Williams is one of the league's best fourth-quarter players at the moment.

Others were just flat-out praising Williams and his abilities on the court.

This season, the 22-year-old is averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. However, he's been ramping up his numbers as of late. Another user pointed out how in the Thunder's last 15 outings, Williams has averaged 21.6 points and 5.6 assists per game.

Jalen Williams seems to be on the brink of All-Star-level numbers in just his sophomore year. Playing in one of the youngest and most talented teams in the NBA today, he is still expected to make leaps in terms of improvement — and that's the scary part for the rest of the league.

 