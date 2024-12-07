It's hard to believe Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is only in his third NBA season. After ascending to averaging nearly 20+ points in 2023-24, he crossed that threshold this season (21.7) while averaging career highs in rebounds (6.1), assists (5.0), steals (2.0), and blocks (0.9) per game. Still, Williams talked about his personal growth as a player ahead of the Thunder's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He reminded everyone that he's still an unfinished product, striving to become a better player daily.

“I'm still test-driving a lot of my game,” Williams said. “I think a lot of it gets thrown out of the way because of early success that it's year three. So, I'm still trying to figure out where I fit in the NBA and what I can do to improve my offensive capabilities.”

One facet of Williams' game that has been a focal point is getting to the free-throw line more often this season. Williams addressed his free-throw shooting disparity last week; since then, it's risen to 5.7 attempts over the past three games. He entered the regular season averaging 3.1 free-throw attempts per game. Twenty-two games into the regular season, Jalen's risen that average to 3.5 on 81.6% shooting.

Jalen Williams' Thunder keys to victory vs. the Pelicans

Thunder forward Jalen Williams will treat himself to a new car if he and his team win the NBA Cup. After advancing to the knockout round against the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder will face a desperate Pelicans squad before Tuesday's showdown. The Pelicans, who have dealt with several injuries this season, will have Brandon Ingram back in their lineup.

Pelicans forward Herb Jones will also be available. Williams and the Thunder are anticipating a competitive contest on the road. For that reason, Williams says getting off to a strong start is crucial. This isn't the same Pelicans team the Thunder hosted back on Nov. 13.

“Understanding that they're a completely different team, and then being willing to take on that challenge,” Williams said. “Our starts are going to be huge. They're going to come out juiced. Thank God they have all their guys healthy again. So, it'll be fun to compete with them. I know they're excited to have their whole team, for the most part, finally back. It should be a good matchup, but I think our start is where there can be a lot of separation.”

The Thunder beat the Pelicans 106-88 in their previous meeting. Saturday's contest will be the first time Dejounte Murray and Ingram have played together as teammates.