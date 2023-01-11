Josh Giddey continues to make history with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has already several young gun records being a triple-double machine, and on Tuesday night, he achieved another feat that only Luka Doncic and three others have done before.

Against the Miami Heat, Giddey joined Doncic, Grant Hill and Ben Simmons as the only players to record 1000 points, 700 rebounds and 500 assists in their first 100 career games. The Aussie playmaker was playing his 90th game on Tuesday, and he needed just five rebounds to join the exclusive club.

Heading to the showdown, Giddey has already compiled 1208 points, 695 rebounds and 535 assists.

Josh Giddey has certainly been an incredible pick for the Thunder when they selected him sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now just in his second season, not only has he been a solid starter players but also an impactful player who gets things done on both ends of the floor.

And at just 20 years old, Giddey has plenty of room to grow as he continues to establish himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA.

With the way he is playing, it won’t be a surprise to see Giddey set or break more franchise and NBA records. He is averaging over 15 points and nearly eight rebounds and six assist per game this 2022-23, and that is while not being the primary scoring option for the Thunder. As he continues to develop with Oklahoma City, the future is certainly looking scary.