By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

You have to go back, and we mean, all the way back in time to find the last time the Boston Celtics let at least five players from the opposing team score at least 20 points each in a game before they got thrashed Tuesday night by Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 150-117 loss. For the record, the last time that occurred was in the late 60s, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, and Isaiah Joe all scored 20 points tonight for the Thunder. It’s the 2nd time in Celtics history that they’ve allowed 5 players to score 20+ points in the same game. The other time was to the Baltimore Bullets in 1968.

Giddey led all Thunder scorers with 25 points on an efficient 10-for-15 shooting from the field in 24 minutes. Giddey and the other four Oklahoma City starters versus the Celtics scored at least 10 points, including Jalen Williams and Lu Dort, who finished with 21 and 25 points, respectively on a combined 18-for-33 shooting from the floor.

Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe joined the offensive onslaught led by Giddey by scoring 21 points apiece coming off the bench. Mann and Joe made a killing in the 3-point area, as they had eight of the team’s 20 buckets from behind the arc.

As a team, the Thunder shot 59.2 percent from the field and went 20-for-40 from downtown. They’re not always going to be this hot offensively, but who knew that the Giddey and company would have a night like this, especially when considering that they went up against a legitimate NBA title contender and played without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?