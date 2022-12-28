By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder have found a star in second-year guard Josh Giddey. With his latest feat, he has found his name alongside LeBron James in the record books.

On Tuesday night as the Thunder take on the San Antonio Spurs, Josh Giddey recorded the 500th assist of his young career. At 20 years and 78 days old, he is the third youngest player to ever reach 500 assists. Only Stephon Marbury and LeBron James are in front of Giddey.

Josh Giddey with his 500th career assist! He is the 3rd youngest player in NBA History to reach that mark: 1) LeBron 19 Years 319 Days Old

2) Starbury 20-55

3) Giddey 20-78

4) LaMelo 20-99

5) Trae 20-166

6) Derrick Rose 20-191

7) John Wall 20-198

8) Jrue 20-205#ThunderUp — OKC Thunder Stats (@ThunderNumbers) December 28, 2022

Heading into halftime of this matchup, Giddey has played well. He has recorded five points, five assists, and five rebounds on the night.

Josh Giddey, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has quickly established himself as one of the brightest young players in the NBA.

During his rookie season, Giddey appeared in 54 games for the Thunder. He finished the season averaging 12.5 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 7.8 RPG. The 6-8 guard also shot well from the floor, finishing the season shooting .419% from the floor.

Now in year two, Josh Giddey has proven that his performance during his rookie season was the real deal. After missing the start of the season with injury, Giddey has appeared in 28 games so far. When on the court he has played well. He is currently averaging 14.8 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 8,1 RPG. He has also improved as a shooter. On the season, he is shooting .467% from the floor and .329% beyond the arc.

Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey has looked elite at times. This pairing could prove to be elite for the foreseeable future. Giddy’s accomplishment tonight is just a glimpse into how good he has been this early into his career.