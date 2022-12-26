By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Kendrick Perkins and Serge Ibaka recently exchanged a back-and-forth on Twitter. It all began with Perkins calling out Ibaka during an ESPN segment. Perkins’ comments drew the ire of Ibaka, who’s currently on the Milwaukee Bucks, and led to Ibaka calling him out for “misinformation.”

“Kevin Durant is only 23, Westbrook is only 22, Harden is 22, Serge Ibaka is 21, although he was probably 30 at the time because we know how certain individuals lie about their age,” Perkins previously said on ESPN in reference to Ibaka’s time on the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Action Network.

“Hey @KendrickPerkins, I count my blessings every day and I don’t usually react to comments about me. But It’s disappointing to hear someone I shared a locker room with spreading misinformation to be relevant and get views on TV and social media,” Ibaka responded on Twitter. He went on to explain his stance on Perkins’ comments in a long Twitter thread.

Kendrick Perkins later responded to Ibaka on Twitter.

“Hey @sergeibaka my bad homie if I offended you. It’s was a joke! My bad if it made you feel some type of way!!! My apologies my brother.”

However, Kendrick Perkins followed up his apology with a cryptic tweet towards Serge Ibaka.

“Did you say spreading lies at @sergeibaka? Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho…”

Perkins has never been shy about speaking his mind. But this has the makings of a longstanding feud.