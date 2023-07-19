There's currently a lot of buzz surrounding San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama heading into the new season — and for good reason. So much so, that it's easy to overlook another rookie that is expected to take the league by storm when he finally takes the court. This is none other than Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren.

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, his highly-anticipated debut for the Thunder last year never came to be. Holmgren suffered a devastating injury in the preseason that cost him the entire year. He's been working extremely hard over the past months, though, and Boston Celtics icon Kevin Garnett has definitely taken notice:

“I watched you play in Utah,” Garnett told Chet. “I watched your first game in the Utah Summer League. I can see the difference in a year, bro. Not only do you look stronger, but your IQ bro. I'm watching the intangibles. I'm watching what you do off the ball. I'm watching how far you drift out versus you drifting in. Bro, you blocking everything, f**king blocking everything.”

The Thunder youngster had a simple response to the high praise from the NBA legend:

“Learned it from somebody,” Holmgren said.

This isn't just any casual who's talking here. This is a Hall of Famer that is widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards of all time. For him to have such high praise for Holmgren should have Thunder fans hyped — and for good reason.