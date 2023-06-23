Keyontae Johnson completed one of the most heartwarming comebacks in recent sports memory when he heard his name called at the 2023 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Initially brought in as a star recruit for the Florida Gators, his career was turned upside down in an instant when he collapsed on the court just a month into the 2020 season. He spent the better part of two years recovering from what was diagnosed as acute myocarditis, and fought hard to get back in action.

Johnson transferred to Kansas State, where new head coach Jerome Tang helped the star reinvent himself in his final year of eligibility this season. Tang and Johnson brought K-State to the elite eight in their first season together, and Tang gushed about Keyontae's prospects in the NBA.

“Whoever calls his name, he is going to be extremely thankful for that. And I guarantee you that whoever calls his name will be, a year from now, very thankful they picked him because he’s just a terrific human being and an excellent basketball player,” Tang said.

Johnson was cleared by the NBA's Fitness to Play panel a few weeks before the draft, giving his stock a major boost and a chance to get selected.

Johnson will join the Thunder's first round pick Cason Wallace out of Kentucky as they look to round out OKC's young core. Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be anxiously awaiting the new additions as they prepare for a breakout 2023-2024 campaign.