The Houston Rockets defeated head coach Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116 in their last meeting on Dec. 1. Fred VanVleet's whopping 38 points is the most they've given up by an opposing player as Daigneault reflected on the Thunder's fifth loss of the 2024-25 campaign. And Oklahoma City hasn't lost a game since.

The Thunder are entering their NBA Cup semifinal matchup against the Rockets on a four-game winning streak. However, that doesn't mean Daigneault and the Thunder won't remain vigilant against the team with the second-best record (17-8) in the Western Conference. As Daigneault pointed out ahead of Saturday's showdown, Houston is also one of the better defensive teams in the NBA.

“Last time we played them, they played really well. Really physical team, obviously a great defensive team,” Daigneault said. “I thought they threw the first punch in that last game in Houston. We responded well in the game, and it came down to obviously one possession. But, it's a team that if you don't bring it against them, they'll really will dictate the tone of the game. So, we have to be better from the jump than we were the last time we played them.”

Mark Daigneault reflects on Thunder's loss vs. Rockets

In their last meeting, the Oklahoma City Thunder trailed the Houston Rockets 33-28 at the end of the opening frame. Then, the Rockets outscored OKC by eight points (28-20) in the fourth quarter, including Fred VanVleet's 33-foot three that gave Houston a three-point lead with 1:29 left. Cason Wallace responded with his own three to tie the game at 113 before the Rockets went on a 6-3 run in the final minute of regulation in a game that came down to the wire.

“We definitely could have done a better job on him [VanVleet]. We could have done a better job in the game,” Daigneault said. “There's a reason they beat us that night. I thought they outplayed us. I thought they were the aggressor in the game. We weren't bad, but we weren't as good as they were that night. So, that's going to be our challenge coming around and playing them again.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams' offensive production is one of the many reasons the Thunder are favorites to win the NBA Cup this year. To do so, they'll have to beat VanVleet in the Rockets, which won't be easy.

The Thunder will take on the Rockets in Las Vegas on Saturday.