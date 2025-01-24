OKLAHOMA CITY — The Dallas Mavericks defeated head coach Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time in six days. After a 106-98 win last Friday, the Thunder surrendered a 121-115 loss to PJ Washington and the Mavericks. Washington finished with a double-double (22 points, 19 rebounds). At the same time, Oklahoma City rallied back from a double-digit deficit in the final frame but never pulled ahead.

Jalen Williams (33 points), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points), and the Thunder nearly erased a 13-point second-half deficit (80-93) in the final frame, pulling to within two (102-100) with 5:29 left in the fourth quarter. Then, the Mavs went on a 10-4 run. After the game, Daigneault commended Dallas’ performance.

“Give them credit. They outplayed us most of the night… they outplayed us with every lineup tonight,” Daigneault said. “They were the better team. They were the aggressor, especially in the second half.”

After the break, the Mavericks outscored their opponent 61-53, extending their lead into double figures before the final frame. Then, Dallas kept Oklahoma City at bay in the closing minutes through efficient shooting and offensive execution.

“When it came down to attacking pressure, they did a better job attacking our pressure than we did at attacking them,” Daigneault added. “So, they deserve to win.”

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a team-high 28 points, including 3-for-6 from deep. Kyrie Irving added 24 points, including four threes, and Washington connected on a pair from behind the arc on one end of the floor while finishing with three steals and two blocks on the other.

Dallas’ two wins against Mark Daigneault and the Thunder are the only losses Oklahoma City has surrendered in eight tries. With Thursday’s win, the Mavs won their season series against the Thunder, 3-1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on PJ Washington in Thunder’s loss

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was voted in as a starter for next month’s All-Star Game. The NBA announced the starters before tip-off on Thursday. Then, after the loss, Gilgeous-Alexander attempted to explain why Mavericks forward P.J. Washington was able to turn in a stellar performance in a six-point loss.

Gilgeous-Alexander couldn’t understand why Washington seemed to perform at a higher level against the Thunder.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I guess he gets up for it. I don’t know.”

After finishing with 16 points and five assists in last Friday’s matchup in Dallas, Washington took his game to new heights as a key catalyst in Thursday’s win at the Paycom Center. Perhaps it’s a potential preview of what’s to come if these two teams meet in the postseason.