Before Thursday night's home game versus the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault downplayed the rivalry narrative surrounding both franchises. That will be even easier to do following OKC's 121-115 loss, their third defeat against the 2024 Western Conference champions this season.

The Mavs' continued success against the Thunder coincides with PJ Washington's own heroics versus the dominant squad. The former Kentucky Wildcats star scored 22 points on just 6-of-16 shooting, but he left an indelible mark in the Paycom Center after securing 19 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. He also played stalwart defense down the stretch, rounding out a complete effort.

Prior to last Friday, Oklahoma City had not lost the second game of a back-to-back this season. Dallas has now stained that record on two different occasions. Injuries have impacted both teams during the four matchups in 2024-25, but Washington's excellence against the Thunder has been fairly consistent. Actually, OKC's lone win over the Mavericks in the campaign came on a night in which the forward sat out with an illness.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company know they will be better equipped to combat Dallas' physicality inside when Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein return to action, but removing this thorn from their side could still be challenging. Washington's heightened productivity versus the West-leading Thunder is hard to explain. Even Gilgeous-Alexander is struggling to elucidate the string of noteworthy performances.

“I don't know, I don't know,” the MVP favorite told reporters, per OKC Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza, after totaling 31 points and seven assists. “I guess he gets up for it. I don't know.”

When will the Thunder conquer this form of adversity?

Washington is a solid contributor, averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 boards and 1.2 steals per game this season, but he shifts into another gear when battling Oklahoma City. He has been putting the hurt on this team since his Charlotte Hornets tenure. Daigneault must devise a strategy to neutralize him in future showdowns, as the Thunder look to avenge last year's bitter finish.

They are not the same group that fell in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the rightful headliner, but OKC contains depth, defensive tenacity, intoxicating chemistry and incredible vibes. The franchise is determined to produce its greatest season yet, and in order to achieve that ambitious feat, it must learn from its past shortcomings.

If the Mavericks can get healthy in time– Luka Doncic remains out with a calf strain and Dereck Lively II suffered a foot fracture— they could be in for a far more taxing postseason rematch. Though, just in case trouble arises, it might be a good idea for the Thunder to consider implementing “The PJ Washington Rules.”