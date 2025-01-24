Despite the Oklahoma City Thunder’s second-round exit in last year’s playoffs, head coach Mark Daigneault doesn’t consider the Dallas Mavericks a rival. The Mavericks handed the Thunder a 106-98 loss last week, where chippy play led to five technical fouls between the two teams ahead of a rematch at the Paycom Center on Thursday.

During Thunder coach Mark Daigneault’s pregame media availability, he shared his thoughts on what some have labeled a new conference rivalry between Oklahoma and Dallas.

“No offense, but I think the rivalry stuff is narrative-based for you guys, which I respect,” Daigneault said. “But, at the end of the day, I’ve said this many times: you’re going through your season. Tonight, we’ll cross some paths with Dallas. We need to use this game to improve. We need to come out of this game a better team than we were coming in. They have the same opportunity. When the game ends, somebody will win, somebody will lose. We’ll go to the West Coast and play out there; they’ll go wherever they’re going. And then, we’ll meet again whenever we’ll meet again.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out of last Friday’s matchup with a wrist injury but will be back in action for Thursday’s rematch fresh off, scoring a career-high 54 points on Wednesday’s 123-114 win against the Utah Jazz.

“With any of these games, we’re not really looking at it like that,” Daigneault added. “We’re running with our heads down on that. It’s worked for us. It’s been effective for us not really getting distracted by any of the noise. And just focusing on being a better team, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

The Thunder will again face a Luka Doncic-less Mavericks team, as the superstar guard is still recovering from a calf injury he suffered on Christmas Day.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s honest admission after scoring 54 points

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed scoring 54 points felt surreal. When a reporter asked him if it felt real when he scored 54 points, Gilgeous-Alexander responded honestly.

“It did not,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “It felt like I could have had a lot more. I know it’s going to sound very spoiled, but I feel like I didn’t have that great of a night. I left a few on the table. But there’s room to improve.”

Still, Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t consider a 54-point performance his best game of the season.

“I feel like I wasn’t my best tonight, regardless of what the scoreboard says,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “I feel like I could have did better — offensively, shot-making, a little bit, and on a couple of reads.”

The Thunder will look to grab their second win of a back-to-back at the Paycom Center on Thursday.