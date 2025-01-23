OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points in a 123-114 win against the Utah Jazz. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 of his 54 points in the game's last six minutes, securing a nine-point win. But he still believes he could have scored more and had a better game.

After the win, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander if it felt like he scored 50-plus amidst his career night.

“It did not,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “It felt like I could have had a lot more. I know it's going to sound very spoiled, but I feel like I didn't have that great of a night. I left a few on the table. But there's room to improve, and that's a good thing.”

For Gilgeous-Alexander, his 54-point performance wasn't the best game of the season.

“I feel like I wasn't my best tonight, regardless of what the scoreboard says,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “I feel like I could have did better — offensively, shot-making, a little bit, and on a couple of reads. But that comes with the game; you're not going to be perfect all the time. I feel like I've had better games this season, even though it didn't look like it on the scoresheet. That's just me chasing growth as opposed to an outcome, and that's where that comes from.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 54 points on 17-of-35 attempts, including 3-for-10 from deep and 17-of-18 from the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks. Jalen Williams added 25 points, and Cason Wallace's 13 points led the bench. However, SGA's big night stole the show.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to Thunder fans at Paycom Center

After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored his 10,000 career points, he reached another epic milestone in Wednesday's win against the Jazz.

While approaching 50-plus points, Gilgeous-Alexander said it didn't go unnoticed in the game's final minutes.

“I was definitely in the mode of finishing this game and burying this team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Make plays down the stretch. But, yeah, I'm aware. I know what's going on. Obviously, the crowd wouldn't let me forget. But it was special to do it in front of them. It's always fun to, I guess, get career highs. It's fun to knock things off your list. And have the support of the whole city behind you.”

The fans chanting “MVP” added a special touch in the end.

“They do feel good every time I get them. I don't take them for granted,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I get them a lot in this building, obviously. The fans don't let me forget.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will host the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back.