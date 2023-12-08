Mark Daigneault explains that Oklahoma City must find a way to overcome team's tactics against them and Josh Giddey.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are having a tremendous start to the 2023-34 season. The Thunder are 13-7 with a second place standing in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City is a target to many teams due to their impressive performance, but Josh Giddey's struggles make things harder. Head coach Mark Daigneault provided insight into OKC's challenges.

Mark Daigneault believes the targeting of Oklahoma City is a positive

Teams have started to ignore Josh Giddey on the three-point line and have cramped OKC's spacing. Daigneault shared an elaborate answer to explain how his team can overcome their challenges. He looks to the Golden State Warriors as an example of what his team is going through.

“The league is not just going to sit back and let you do what you want to do,” Daigneault said, per Rylan Stiles. “[The Warriors] got to a point where they were unbreakable…because they were not only good with plan A, but when you went to plan B and C against them, they still had solutions.”

Of course, the Thunder head coach related Golden State's management of its challenges to OKC.

“We need to develop the solutions, but I look at the fact that three out of the last four opponents have gone to something that is nonconventional for them as a compliment to our offense,” Daigneault said.

The Thunder coach wants his team to evolve as squads try to disrupt their offensive flow. If teams continue to leave Giddey open on the perimeter, then the Australian guard can take and make those shots to teach them a lesson.