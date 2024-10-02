The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for an exciting 2024-25 campaign. With the odds of making a deep playoff push in their favor, head coach Mark Daigneault shared first impressions of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, two veterans taking on critical roles on the Thunder's defensive end, which is projected to be elite this upcoming season. For Daigneault, the center position is vital to his defense, as he anticipates his centers will lead at that end of the floor.

“At that position and Hartenstein, one of the things that stood out to me about him, and [Jaylin Williams] is like this, too. Those guys are really, really verbal players, and defensively, especially at that position, probably has to be the most vocal position on the court,” Daigneault said. “And all three of those guys do a great job of that. Chet [Holmgren] is always talking on the court. He's always communicating. He's always quarterbacking on the defensive end. J-Will is a very bold communicator in his coverage.”

Overall, Daigneault wants everyone to find their way of taking the lead, albeit by being vocal or by setting an example.

“Everybody's competitive personality is different. We're not trying to ask anyone to be somebody that they're not,” Daigneault said. “I would say Cason Wallace is a fierce competitor and doesn't say a word. [Lu] Dort is a fierce competitor and doesn't say a word. Chet [Holmgren] [is] more extroverted, Caruso, more extroverted, [Jalen Williams] obviously more extroverted. We want them to be the best of what they can be. They don't need to be anybody else, and they don't need to be something that they're not. They just need to be a great competitor, and however they do that, they do it.”

Mark Daigneault recalls Isaiah Hartenstein's vocal leadership

Isaiah Hartenstein signed a three-year $87 million deal to join the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason. Before then, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault remembers coaching against Isaiah and hearing Hartenstein constantly yapping to his teammates on the floor, playing defense while calling out OKC's plays.

“When we played against them [and] when I call a play, he's echoing the call to the team and barking out orders at a high level,” Daigneault said. “The best big [I've] seen do that before that was DeAndre Jordan used to do that really well, especially when he was on the Clippers. He was like the quarterback back there. So, all three of those guys, their verbal communication is really impactful, especially on the defensive end.”

The Thunder begin their preseason schedule against the San Antonio Spurs on October 7.