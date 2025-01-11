Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the New York Knicks 126-101 at Madison Square Garden. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander flirt with a 40-point performance in three quarters while Joe connected on a career-best eight threes in his best game of the regular season. Isaiah finished with 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including 8-of-11 from deep, coming two points shy of his career-high (33).

After the win, Daigneault discussed Joe’s impressive shooting performance. The Thunder head coach says this type of shooting display was overdue.

“We know he’s capable of it. He’s had it before, and he hasn’t shot the ball this season the way he’s wanted to,” Daigneault said. “We were kind of waiting for a game like this. At least I was. It was about a matter of time. Great confidence by him. He’s just continued to shoot the right ones. Hasn’t pressed or [gotten] timid at all. And he continues to play a great floor game, which allows us to play through the ups and downs of his shooting. So, I was happy for him tonight. That was an unbelievable performance.”

None of it came as a surprise for Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, who says Joe’s confidence never wavers.

“He’s got a body of work here and has made big shots in big games,” Daigneault added. “So, you just kind of know he’s going to come around. I was impressed with his diet, staying as consistent as it did even as he struggled a little bit.”

Thunder’s Isaiah Joe shoots at a 37.2% clip, below 40 percent from three, for the first time in three seasons. However, this hasn’t discouraged the fifth-year guard from continuing to shoot.

“I believe in the law of averages. There’s ups and downs; you can never waver,” Joe said. “Staying consistent with your work off the court [when] I’m away from the game kind of goes in hand with that. Just having confidence, man. My teammates have confidence in me. They always find me.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder’s win at MSG

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander loves playing at Madison Square Garden. The ambiance of playing the Knicks on the road makes it his second-favorite NBA arena.

“Besides Paycom, it’s probably the best arena in the NBA,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It has a feel to it. Kids these days say aura. But there’s a [feeling] in the arena. There is an aura, a feeling. The fans are very engaged in the game.”

After picking up their first loss in 16 games against the Cavs, the Thunder will look to continue a new win streak on their four-game road trip.