After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers, snapping a franchise-record 15-game win streak, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder returned to their winning ways against the New York Knicks. Amidst a four-game road trip, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder against the Knicks. His 39 points in 29 minutes pushed Oklahoma City toward a 126-101 blowout win at Madison Square Garden.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about his appreciation for the Big Apple’s most famous arena.

“In Madison Square Garden, besides Paycom, it’s probably the best arena in the NBA,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It has a feel to it. Kids these days say aura. But there’s a [feeling] in the arena. There is an aura, a feeling. The fans are very engaged in the game. There’s oohs, there’s aahs. I think the city as a whole, New York, loves basketball. You can feel that out there.”

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the atmosphere makes all the difference at MSG.

“You can feel that they’re in the game watching it, reacting to it, and having fun being there,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “I think that’s why it’s fun to play here, for sure. And all of the historic things that’s happened here, obviously.”

Gilgeous-Alexander made 15-of-21 attempts en route to 39 points against the Knicks. He also finished with three rebounds, two steals, one block, and an assist. Isaiah Joe scored 31 points, connecting on a career-high eight threes, and Jalen Williams finished with 19 points, five assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s eye-opening take on future with Thunder

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can’t imagine playing for another team. In speaking about playing for a smaller market, such as the Thunder, he talked about how happy he is to play in Oklahoma City, per The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd.

“I can only speak for myself. I love Oklahoma City, and I can’t see a world where I’m not in Oklahoma City,” he said. “I’m comfortable where I am. I like where I am; I love the people in the organization and the people around me, and those are the things that matter. I go to work every day with a smile on my face. Personally, the market doesn’t matter.

“The money doesn’t matter to a certain extent. But as long as I enjoy what I’m doing at a very high level, I love the people that I’m around doing it,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder continue their road trip with a stop against the Wizards on Sunday.