The NBA wants full closure on Josh Giddey's allegations.

OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey is on the backend of public criticism following allegations of his alleged relationship with a minor. Newport Beach Police, the primary investigators in Giddey's case, are not criminally charging him. However, the NBA plans to still thoroughly look at the situation, TMZ reports.

The NBA is still looking into Giddey's allegations amid his 2023-24 slump for the Thunder

In November of 2023, photos and videos of the star Thunder guard went viral after he was seen posing with an alleged minor. Giddey, 21, reportedly had a previous relationship with a girl rumored to be 15. Of course, authorities would not let the matter slide and launched an investigation.

The NBA did not hesitate to look into the matter either, but they decided to take a “back seat” after the Newport Beach Police Department got involved. League commissioner Adam Silver previously released a statement detailing the league's stance on Giddey:

“I can't think of many circumstances where we've suspended a player based on an allegation alone. Where there is a criminal investigation, we take a backseat. I think this is the path we've consistently followed,” Silver said.

Newport PD found “no corroborating evidence” to charge the third-year NBA star. Still, the league wants full closure on the situation. Giddey has been allowed to remain on the court amid his allegations, and his performance has expectedly declined.

The 21-year-old averages 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game in 39 games, all career lows. Nevertheless, Oklahoma City has remained successful. They sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 27-13 record.

Josh Giddey and the Thunder take the floor again Thursday night against the Utah Jazz.