The Oklahoma City Thunder are hard at work this offseason. After an extremely successful 2023-24 campaign, their focus is now on making sure that this success continues to next season. The first order of business is to keep their key rotation players. They made the first steps in doing that, re-signing Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to new deals, per Shams Charania.

“Free agent sharpshooter Isaiah Joe has agreed to a new four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Joe joined OKC after being waived by the 76ers in 2022, and now earns a long-term contract.”

“Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder and free agent F Aaron Wiggins have agreed to a new five-year, $47 million deal. After OKC declined his $2M team option, Wiggins receives $45M in new money, with a significant raise next season. Thunder lock in a key rotation piece long-term.”

Of course, most of the discussions around the Thunder revolved around their stars. Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Williams all took the attention in the season. However, their supporting cast made sure that the stars were able to do their jobs without worrying about the other stuff.

Joe and Wiggins are both elite shooters off the bench for the Thunder. Joe is a 41% shooter from the outside, while Wiggins shot a ridiculous 49% from deep (albeit on lesser attempts). It's also important to remember that these two were “bargain” finds for OKC: Joe was a training camp cut while Wiggins was picked late in the second round. Their production has far exceeded the expectations for them.

Thunder's playoff push

While the Thunder want to keep their rotation intact, that doesn't mean they aren't going to make any changes. OKC kicked off the offseason by trading Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. Giddey was unwilling to move to a bench role, so the team decided to find a new situation for the Australian guard.

The Thunder are looking to continue their hot streak from the 2023-24 season. After their uneventful campaign the year prior, fans expected this team to still be rebuilding. Maybe a few improvements here and there, but nothing too drastic. Instead, we got OKC shooting up the standings and earning the first seed in a highly competitive Western Conference. SGA's brilliance and Holmgren's excellent first season in the league contributed to this success.

However, credit also has to go to head coach Mark Daigenault and the Thunder's supporting cast for their success. Daigenault's ability to squeeze talent out of their roster was something to behold. He also recognized the abilities of players like Joe and Wiggins and allowed them to find success in the lineup. Their shooting was extremely valuable to their success last season.

Unfortunately, their dream season ended in heartbreak after losing in Game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks. Now, fueled by that disappointing loss, the Thunder are aiming to return to the Finals for the first time since the 2011 playoffs. Can this team complete the prophecy and win the Larry O'Brien trophy?