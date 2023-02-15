The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren in the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 2 overall pick. Their selection came after the Orlando Magic had taken Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall. Jabari Smith Jr., who ended up going No. 3 overall to the Houston Rockets, was reportedly stunned after the Thunder passed up on him in the draft. Jabari Smith Sr. revealed a promise OKC allegedly made to Smith Jr. prior to the draft, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“So, they called Chet Holmgren’s name, and he lost it,” Smith Sr. told Andscape. “Leg went to shaking. I looked at him. He is almost in tears. And I forgot that he told me that OKC [promised to draft him], so I got to keep my mouth closed about that.”

Holmgren ended up suffering a preseason injury and will miss the entire 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game for the Rockets. The Auburn product has a bright future ahead of him without question.

Houston is still developing as a team. But they also have reason to be excited for the future with Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green leading the charge. They have done an impressive job of building a young core.

Smith Jr. admitted that he has a chip on his shoulder after falling to the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He was a legitimate candidate to go No. 1 overall before Banchero and Holmgren were selected ahead of him. Nevertheless, Smith Jr. will use the 2022 NBA Draft results as motivation throughout his career.